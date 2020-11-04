Howard Elementary School has made the move to distance learning after positive COVID-19 tests.
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4, Howard Elementary School is moving to distance learning for all students.
In-person instruction is currently scheduled to resume Nov. 16.
In a letter sent to families by Northwestern School Corporation, Superintendent Kristen Bilkey explained the situation.
“In a continued effort to provide transparency, some students and some staff were exposed to a positive individual,” Bilkey said in the letter. “Rest assured that all students and staff that were exposed were contacted earlier today, the same day we were informed of the positive test result. Three staff members, all in different roles at the school, have tested positive.”
The last day of exposure was Oct. 29, or Oct. 30, according to the letter.
Bilkey said in the letter that parents of students at Howard Elementary School will receive more information regarding distance learning guidance and expectations Nov. 4.
If your child tests positive for COVID-19, Northwestern schools asks you to email studentcovid@nwsc.k12.in.us to inform the school so contact tracing can begin.
