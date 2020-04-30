More airplanes than normal have been flying in and out of Kokomo, picking up ventilators to deliver wherever needed. On Thursday, the city received another out-of-the-ordinary plane visit: Air Force Two.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Kokomo Thursday to tour the General Motors Components Holdings plant where – in partnership with Washington-based medical supply company Ventec Life Systems – hundreds of workers are busy building 30,000 ventilators for hospitals in need and to participate in a roundtable discussion with Mary Barra, CEO of GM, Chris Kiple, CEO of Ventec and other GM employees.
The visit comes two weeks after the first batch of Kokomo-made ventilators were delivered to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago and two weeks after President Trump, in a press conference outside the White House, called Kokomo a “great place.”
Pence had similar kind words for the reopened plant and its workers.
“It’s amazing to think this floor was empty about a month ago,” Pence said. “Standing here in the Hoosier State among people who put together this ventilator facility in 17 days ... and in a matter of a month have provided more than 600 ventilators for the American people, I couldn’t be more inspired.”
While at the plant, Pence – wearing a mask unlike his visit to the Mayo Clinic Wednesday – was given a tour and was shown step-by-step how the ventilators are made.
“You’re making a difference for America,” the VP told employee Colby Marner, of Greentown, while standing in front of a sign that read “One Team. One Mission. One Month.”
On his third stop of the manufacturing process, Pence talked to Kokomo native, Marine veteran and GM employee Glen Gamblin.
“It’s an honor to be a part of all this, against the fight of this virus,” Gamblin told the vice president. “Hopefully these ventilators from Kokomo get out there and save America.”
Employment at the Components Holdings plant before the pandemic has steadily decreased by the hundreds over the last couple years, standing at only 250 full-time employees.
Of those 250, about 40-50 Kokomo GM employees who usually spend their workweek manufacturing electronics are now helping build the ventilators, said Greg Wohlford, shop chair of United Auto Workers Local 292, which represents the plant.
“We’re all very hopeful this project will help get Kokomo recognized in what we can do and the quality of work we can do,” Wolhford said. “I think we will get new work out of this and be able to sustain, or even gain, what employees we have on the electronics side.”
The reopening of the plant has garnered nationwide coverage and attention for the city of Kokomo. No city officials toured the plant with Pence, but Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore did say he spoke to Pence before the VP arrived.
“He asked if he was going to see anything different in the workforce in Kokomo compared to what he’s seen in prior, and my response to that was ‘Absolutely not,’” Moore said. “The same commitment our local workforce has to getting the job done and done right and supporting each other through good times and bad is what he’s going to see again.
“It’s both encouraging and inspiring to have the rest of the nation see what we have going on here and seeing us support the efforts against coronavirus.”
During his campaign for the mayor’s office last year, Moore stressed his desire for Kokomo to have an industrial park on the northeast side of the city and his hope that the usually mostly empty GM plant would be put back to good use one way or another.
The city and county are optimistic the partnership between Ventec and GM may just be the boost needed to make those two dreams become more of a reality.
“We’re really excited about what ... the introduction of Kokomo of Ventec could bring to the area,” Moore said.
