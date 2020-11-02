INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,080 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 185,185 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,150 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,722,842 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,709,944 on Sunday. A total of 2,970,330 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
