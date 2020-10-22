INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,880 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Todays numbers represent results from 36,552 specimens submitted, the highest number to date.
To date, a total of 155,246 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 3,831 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day. Another 234 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,594,365 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,581,109 on Wednesday. A total of 2,611,265 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
