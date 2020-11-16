INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Monday announced that 5,218 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 256,744 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 4,686 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Howard County now has 2,450 COVID cases and an additional death, bringing that total to 72.
To date, 1,952,202 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,938,289 on Sunday. A total of 3,569,955 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
