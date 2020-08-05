INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Wednesday announced that 740 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 69,975 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Howard County cases were up 0.6% from 824 Monday to 829 Tuesday. Deaths remain at 65. In Miami County there are 260 cases and two deaths, and in Tipton County there are 126 cases and six deaths.
A total of 2,805 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 over the previous day. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Wednesday, more than 32% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 792,225 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 785,018 on Tuesday.
