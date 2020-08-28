INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Friday announced that 832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 91,313 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County COVID cases rose by only two to 1,046. Deaths remain at 61. Miami County has 309 cases and two deaths, and Tipton County has 177 cases and 19 deaths.
A total of 3,058 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state Department of Health and occurred over multiple days.
As of Friday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,044,049 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state Department of Health, up from 1,034,746 on Thursday.
