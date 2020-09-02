INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday announced that 871 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 95,750 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County COVID cases rose by 7 to 1,093. Deaths remain at 62. Tipton County has 190 cases and 21 deaths, while Miami County has 329 cases and 2 deaths.
A total of 3,106 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,092,596 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,083,765 on Tuesday.
