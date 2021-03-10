INDIANAPOLIS — Educators and Hoosiers with select comorbidities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, a slight departure from the state’s age-based approach.
President Joe Biden already directed states to prioritize teachers in order to fully reopen the nation’s schools, aiming to get every teacher at least one dose by the end of the month. The state initially resisted allowing teachers to get vaccines at state sites but announced the change Wednesday.
“We had a plan. We were executing that plan very methodically,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “(Our federal partners) made it available through the federal pharmacy program but they have also since directed or required states to prioritize teachers.”
Before the change, teachers would have to register through individual pharmacy portals at Meijer, Walmart and Kroger. Now teachers can register along with other eligible Hoosiers by calling 211 or visiting vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov on Monday.
Indiana was one of just five states that hadn’t yet opened up vaccines specifically to teachers before the federal policy change, according to Education Week.
https://www.edweek.org/policy-politics/where-teachers-are-eligible-for-the-covid-19-vaccine/2021/01
Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the Indiana State Health Department, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowed other, non-instructional school employees to qualify. This included: teachers and staff from pre-K to high school, child care centers, Head Start and Early Start programs, licensed child care providers (including center-based and family care providers), classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.
The state also expanded qualifying medical conditions for vaccine eligibility, adding another 10 categories of early childhood conditions that carry into adulthood.
These conditions include: cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, people born with severe heart defects, severe Type 1 diabetes, metabolic disorders such as phenylketonuria (PKU) or Tay-Sachs, severe neurological disorders such as epilepsy, severe asthma, alpha or beta thalassemia, spina bifida and cerebral palsy.
Hoosiers with intellectual or developmental disabilities receiving home- or community-based services now also qualify.
“If you believe you or your loved one qualifies, it is appropriate to reach out to your provider to ensure they are submitting your information,” Weaver said. “Please be patient as providers across the state work to identify their appropriate patients.”
Previous eligible medical conditions included those undergoing dialysis, individuals with Down syndrome, people with sickle cell disease, recent organ donor recipients and people undergoing cancer treatment.
Eligibility for Hoosiers 50 and older opened up last week and Weaver said those between the ages of 40-49 would be next. However, Weaver said those 50 to 59 had been slower to accept the vaccine than their older peers.
“We are seeing a lower pace of vaccine scheduling in this group and want to encourage Hoosiers to get this protection as soon as it is available to them,” Weaver said.
Holcomb, 52, received his vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday and encouraged others to sign up as soon as possible.
“I’ll just make an appeal to those folks who are 50 to 59: step up,” Holcomb said. “You’re going to help us get through this sooner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.