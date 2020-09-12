Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.