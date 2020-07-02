INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 453 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 46,387 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County cases grew 1.5% to 550 from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to ISDH, and deaths were up 1.8% to 57. Miami County has 180 cases and two deaths, Miami County has 30 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 41% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,469 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 496,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 489,716 on Wednesday.
