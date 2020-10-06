INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Tuesday announced that 990 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 126,946 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County added 10 cases since Monday, which now are at 1,427. The county has 64 deaths.
Tipton County has 243 cases and 23 deaths, and Miami County has 452 cases and four deaths.
A total of 3,484 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 30 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,432,219 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,425,175 on Monday. A total of 2,198,785 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
