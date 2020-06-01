INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 693 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 34,211 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators were available as of Saturday.
A total of 1,958 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 167 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Howard County has 408 cases and 28 deaths from COVID-19. Miami County has 140 cases and one death, and Tipton County has 25 cases and one death.
To date, 256,395 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 248,713 on Friday.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at the following locations:
