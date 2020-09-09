TIPTON – Indiana University Health Tipton, in partnership with the Tipton County Health Department, has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
The site opened Tuesday and is located at the hospital, 1000 S. Main St., according to a release from the hospital.
Anyone of any age experiencing COVID-19 symptoms – including but not limited to cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea or muscle aches – or those who have been directly exposed to the virus with a physician order may be tested.
If unable to get a physician order from their own primary care doctor, residents may complete a COVID-19 screening through the free 24/7 IU Health Virtual Screening Clinic by downloading the free IU Health Virtual Visits app from either the Apple App or Google Play stores. Instructions on downloading the app can be found at iuhealth.org/covid19 and then by clicking the Virtual Coronavirus Screening tab.
An appointment is necessary to get tested and must be made by one’s primary care physician or through the IU Health Virtual Visits app. Those with an appointment should enter the hospital through the north parking lot and follow the signage to the testing site and have a valid ID with them. According to the release, those tested should hear back about their results within 72-96 hours.
The cost of the test is unclear. The release doesn’t state the cost and a message left for the hospital seeking information was not returned Tuesday. The hospital’s website, though, says the “laboratory testing is not part of the free service, however, your insurance company may cover the cost.”
Tipton residents who want free COVID-19 testing may visit the various state-funded OptumServe sites at the Elwood Alternative School, 1600 N. K St., Elwood, or at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
