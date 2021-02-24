The COVID-19 clinic at the Kokomo Event Center has seen more than 4,000 vaccines distributed so far and is powered by countless health officials and volunteers.
Nursing students from both the local college campuses have been a large part of the well-oiled vaccination station, and have contributed hours of their time running items, checking temperatures and, of course, distributing vaccines — all while working toward completing their degrees.
The students have been a big help to the Howard County Health Department, according to RN and immunization coordinator Kelly Carpenter. She said the experience the 70 students are gaining each week by giving their time is extremely rare.
“This is something new for all of us, it’s a 100-year pandemic, and so none of us has lived through this before,” she said. ”I’ve been a nurse for 20 years but have never dealt with something like this. I think it’s really an eye-opening experience for them, and they get to experience how well people work together for one common goal.”
Kimberly Keihn and Kaylee Kierstead are senior nursing students at IU Kokomo completing their senior capstone and completing 150 hours of service. Often the capstone time is spent in acute care in hospitals at the intensive unit or ER but the two students requested to be a part of the vaccine clinic instead.
“I think that if I had gotten a placement in a hospital, I don’t think I would have enjoyed it as much,” Keihn said of her reasoning to participate at the clinic. “A lot of these people are retired nurses and I’ve learned a lot from them. Some people may not like it because it’s repetitive over and over again, but I really enjoy it.”
Ivy Tech nursing student Abigayle Lutz works as a tech at IU Health North and said it’s nice to be working in more of a precautionary role by giving the vaccine. She explained the experience is something she never expected and is glad she’s “making a difference” by being part of the vaccine clinic.
“(The patients) really seem relieved to get it, and as soon as they get it, you can see the smile on their face,” she said.
Something all three students have benefited from and appreciated has been the chance to absorb knowledge from fellow students, health care officials and even former medical workers who are coming in for their vaccines.
“It’s great, every person has a different job and each person can teach you something a different way,” Kierstead said. “They’re all excited that we're here, and they all go out of their way to make sure we see certain things or explain things so we understand and encourage us to ask questions.”
The two said that there have been a wide array of emotions from those getting the vaccine including people crying, being excited and even asking if they can take their picture receiving the shot.
Even with the joy, there are still plenty of people who are nervous about the circumstances surrounding the global pandemic and the doubts some may have about the vaccine. Applying skills such as reading body language and talking calmly and in an informative manner has been a big part of the students’ experiences to help quell the concerns and fear.
Lutz noted she was not in favor of the vaccine at first but revisited her opinion following a lot of research.
“I personally was somebody who was very against getting it initially, and then I educated myself on it,” she said. “Someone like me who’s a young female, I was nervous about my reproductive system with it. So I educated myself on it … and I was reassured that it was safe and the benefits outweigh the consequences of getting it.
“After a lot of research, I realized how safe it was and I realized I want to protect myself, my family and my next patients.”
