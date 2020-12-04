The city of Kokomo has allocated $328,431 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) funds to various local organizations to help them deal with COVID-related issues.
Those receiving the money include:
- , up to $54,456: The money will go toward a “Case investigator and COVID-19 responder,” who will be responsible for communicating with individuals at the Howard County Health Department when the nonprofit’s clients or employees test positive for COVID-19 positive, and purchasing Personal Protective Equipment for employees.
- , up to $138,740: CAM plans on hiring two new staff members to process utility assistance, coordinate distributions of safety items and to provide additional case management support to individuals trying to navigate through the pandemic.
,
- up to $17,500: Money will fund PPE for employees and residents of Jackson Street Commons, technical support for janitorial services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and money to help with the increasing demand for telehealth for residents.
- , Healthy Families program, up to $50,000: Funding will provide PPE, technical support, case management, mental health services and developmental resources to 164 families. This will include paying a case manager for COVID-19.
- , up to $12,735: Funding will go toward case management and payroll costs for providing services for the Mission’s various programs, such as Back to School, Grocery Sack Assistance, Red Ribbon Christmas Walk-a-mile. It will also pay for developing a Mission Tracker application software.
- , up to $15,000: The organization will use the money to provide groceries and other essential household items to seniors who are unable to safely go to the store themselves due to the pandemic. A total of 25 seniors will be helped for a 12-month period.
- , up to $40,000: Money will go toward providing needs assessment, navigation services and in assisting getting needed resources to individuals who have experienced relapse of substance abuse as a result of isolation due to the pandemic, loss of income and lack of in-person mental health services.
In total, the city received $766,000 in CDBG-CV funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is part of the $5 billion HUD received through the CARES Act earmarked to go to municipalities and states to use as assistance for those in the low-to-middle income bracket that are affected by the pandemic.
In September, Mayor Tyler Moore told the Tribune the city “sent out a community stakeholder survey last month” to address “where the perceived greatest needs are for Kokomo.”
The city’s more than $300,000 allocation is its first of the $766,000 of CDBG-CV it received. Plans for the remaining $437,569 have not yet been announced.
Any public comments of the above allocation must be made to the city’s Department of Development on or before Monday, Dec. 7. Comments can be submitted by email at development@cityofkokomo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.