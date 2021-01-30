Kokomo City Hall, 100 S. Union St., will reopen to the public Monday after nearly two months of being closed.
The change comes a few days after the state and county commissioners moved Howard County from a “red” to the lower level “orange” COVID-19 advisory level.
“We have followed the guidelines set by Governor Holcomb and the State of Indiana,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a statement. “Our top priority will always be the health, safety and welfare of our residents, visitors, and employees. I want to thank the public for its patience and our employees for ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of public services during the pandemic.”
Visitors to City Hall will still be required to wear a mask or face covering while practicing social distancing.
City hall had been closed, except for the police department and council chambers on the first floor, to the public since early December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.