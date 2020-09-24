The city of Kokomo has more than $750,000 in additional Community Development Block Grants it can use to give to nonprofits, to build or improve on public facilities and infrastructure, emergency rent and mortgage payments and other public services aimed at preventing and responding to COVID-19.
Through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CDBG-CV) the city received a total of $766,000 in CDBG-CV funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is part of the $5 billion HUD received for CDBG-CV through the CARES Act to grant to municipalities and states.
The city hasn’t yet spent any of the money, but Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said it's currently in the process of doing so.
“We sent out a community stakeholder survey last month and have evaluated where the perceived greatest needs are for Kokomo,” Moore said in an email. “Our next step is to obtain necessary guidance and waivers from HUD, to begin the allocation process. Then we will hold a public hearing and open up applications for funding under both allocations.”
These CDBG-CV funds are in addition to the CDBG funds the city receives each year. While just 15% of CDBG funds can be spent on “public service agencies,” such as nonprofits, the CARES Act has suspended that limitation for CDBG-CV funds.
This year, the city received $827,673 in CDBG funds. Historically, the city has spent its CDBG funds on infrastructure and public service projects to various nonprofits, including earmarking $350,000 to resurface a strip of Park Avenue, $100,000 on replacing sidewalks on Mulberry Street, between Apperson Way and Purdum Street, $60,000 for blight removal and $100,000 split between the Family Service Association ($30,000), the Very Early Childhood Education Center ($25,000) and Bona Vista ($45,000).
