Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program eligibility and guidelines

Eligibility

Business must be physically located within the city of Kokomo’s corporate limits.

Business must prove that it was significantly impacted by the local emergency ordinances.

Business must have 20 or fewer employees.

Business must have been operating for six months or more.

Business must have no current property tax liens or legal judgments.

Business may not be part of a national chain i.e. franchises that are not headquartered in the cty of Kokomo.

Applications must be submitted with the approval of the business owner.

Guidelines

Maximum forgivable loan amount up to: $5,000

Maximum reimbursed to the business per month: $1,000

Interest: 0%

Forgivable loans can be used for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory and other approved business-related expenses

Business-related expenses incurred after March 16, 2020, are eligible for reimbursement

Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and may be submitted via email or postal mail

In addition to the application, business owners must submit the following documents:

W-9

Profit & Loss statement (2019 and 2020 year-to-date)

Applications must be submitted by July 1, 2020

How to submit an application

1.) Applications can be found at cityofkokomo.org.

2.) Click on the Kokomo StrongER Forgivable Loan Program banner head on the city website homepage.

3.) On the left-hand side, click on "Application Form"

4.) Print out application form and fill it out.

5.) Once filled out, send the form, a filled out W-9 and Profit and Loss statements from 2019 and 2020 to date via:

Email to development@cityofkokomo.org

By fax to 765-456-7009

By mail to City Hall, Department of Development, 100 S. Union St. Kokomo, IN 46901

If you have any questions, you can call Tom Tolen at 765-456-7419