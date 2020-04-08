The city of Kokomo has launched its own program to help local businesses who are struggling due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Board of Public Works and Safety approved Wednesday the creation of the $1 million Kokomo StrongER (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program.
The program allows for a local, small business to receive up to $5,000 to help pay for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory and other business-related expenses. Any business that receives money will not have to pay the loan back as long as the business does not close or relocate out of the city limits within one year of signing the loan agreement.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Business must be physically located within the City of Kokomo’s corporate limits
- Business must prove that it was significantly impacted by the Emergency Ordinances.
- Business must have 20 or fewer employees.
- Business must have been operating for six months or more.
- Business must have no current property tax liens or legal judgments.
- Business may not be part of a national chain i.e. franchises that are not headquartered in the City of Kokomo.
- Applications must be submitted with the approval of the business owner.
The city is currently accepting applications and will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis. Applications, along with information about the program, can be found at the city’s website at cityofkokomo.org. Applications are due by July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.