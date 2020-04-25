Kokomo nurse Amy Lennon has heard the singing every night, the bursts of applause and public accolades that rain down on her from numerous balconies and window sills.
It’s a daily slice of heaven for Lennon as she makes her way into what she describes as a proverbial hell.
But that’s just life on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic, and Lennon has been on those front lines fighting the virus for nearly three weeks now in one of America’s hot spots — New York City.
Earlier this month Lennon — an Indiana University Kokomo graduate and emergency room nurse at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo — sat in her Howard County residence and watched statistic after statistic come out of the Big Apple.
And she knew she needed to do something to help.
Helping people has been Lennon’s calling since she was a little girl, and in that moment, that’s all that mattered.
“Numbers were pretty low at St. Vincent in Kokomo, so we were getting called off quite a bit. But I just knew there was a need [in NYC], and I needed to go out there and be of assistance,” Lennon said during a telephone interview last week, her first day off in 14 days.
So Lennon applied for a three-week deployment through an urgent medical personnel assistance program called Krucial Staffing.
She was accepted into the program on Friday, April 3.
By Sunday, April 5, Lennon was on a plane headed to the East Coast.
Three days and a few orientation sessions later, Lennon walked into Coney Island Hospital for the first time as a member of the facility’s night shift — 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. — one of about 4,000 temporary health care workers sent to NYC to help fight against the pandemic.
And though the curve is now beginning to flatten in NYC, Lennon said those first few days were some of the scariest of her nursing career.
“You turn on the news and see what you see out here [NYC], but actually living it, it’s even worse than what you see on TV,” she said. “My first couple of days here, an area of the ER that was supposed to house 20 or so patients, we had between 50 and 60. There were patients lining the halls, and beds were so close that our patients could hold hands.
“… Every area was full,” Lennon continued. “You couldn’t even walk through an area without tripping over patient beds or cots that were holding dead bodies, as awful as that sounds. It was horrible. My first shift out here, I think we lost 14 people that night in the ER.”
And because the hospital lies in an area of Brooklyn, New York, with a high Russian population, Lennon said many of the patients didn’t speak or understand English very well, often adding to the tension.
“So me and most of the nurses out here didn’t have any way of communicating with them,” she said. “Not only were the patients sick, but they didn’t understand. They also didn’t have their families with them and had these nurses approaching them in full body PPE [personal protective equipment] from head to toe. That alone had to be scary.”
Lennon then recalled one patient in particular that she met on one of her first nights at the hospital.
“I had a patient that was intubated, and there wasn’t enough medication out here to keep all these patients sedated,” she said. “So I just sat at her bedside for about five to 10 minutes. I just sat there and held her hand and wiped her tears, just to help her realize that she wasn’t alone. … Even if I can’t speak or communicate with one of my patients, there is still that gentle touch of just being there.”
But through all the heartache, Lennon said there was still some immense triumph inside those hospital walls too.
“How you can bring this group of strangers all together and see how close we’ve gotten is amazing,” Lennon said. “I’ve built a little family out here, and we’re all in this for the same reasons. … And we’ve all had our breaking moments where you just sit there and cry, but we had just relied on each other. You need that support because this is something none of us have ever experienced before.”
This weekend marks the end of Lennon’s deployment to NYC, and she will soon head home to Howard County to self-quarantine and reflect on her experiences out east.
Many of those experiences, she said, have come with a heavy price.
But Lennon noted that she has also learned a lot about herself in the process, adding that she’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.
“I’ve learned that I’m a lot stronger than I give myself credit for,” she said. “Honestly, when I started this, I said there was no way that I was going to make it three weeks in NYC. I thought I was crazy for even thinking about it. … And now that I’ve been out here and able to provide the help to people that I have, I’m prideful. This has been my calling all along.”
And because she’s seen the effects of COVID-19 firsthand, Lennon also wanted to share a message to the public, particularly to those who are beginning to get “cabin fever.”
“Stay home,” she said. “I know everyone is so tired of doing that, but we’re not going to see the end of this for a while. … And until you’ve been out here to see how it’s affected a population like NYC, you don’t realize the importance of simply staying home. The sooner we do that, the sooner this will all get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.