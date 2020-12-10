New Board member Charley Hinkle participated in his first Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees regular monthly meeting December 7, 2020.
At a special Board meeting Nov. 18, long-time Kokomo Schools teacher and administrator Charley Hinkle was selected to fill the District I vacancy following Board Member Stephanie McClelland’s resignation. The appointment concludes Dec. 31, 2024.
McClelland, who has served as the District I trustee for nearly eight years which began Jan. 1, 2013, submitted a letter in early November notifying Board of Trustees President Karen Sosbe of her intention to resign from her position effective Nov. 30, 2020, due to her family moving outside the District I boundaries.
“While I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences that serving Kokomo School Corporation has granted me, I cannot continue in this position as I will no longer be residing in District I,” McClelland noted. “I feel honored to have served the staff, students, and parents of Kokomo School Corporation and am proud of the accomplishments and work we have done on their behalf.”
The Board posted the opening, and then accepted written notices of interest and resumes from candidates before conducting interviews and selecting a replacement during the Nov. 18th public meeting.
“I have 46 years of experience in education with Kokomo Schools, in teaching and administration," Hinkle said in his notice of interest. "I have a proven record of achievements, which I feel will allow me to make contributions to the Kokomo School Corporation.”
Hinkle, who was sworn in during a public Board work session Dec. 2, served as a classroom teacher at Elwood Haynes Middle School and Sycamore Middle School for 15 years before moving into an administrative role as Assistant Principal at Sycamore Elementary and Middle School.
In 1989, Mr. Hinkle was named Principal at Sycamore, and he remained in that position for 23 years. In 2012, Mr. Hinkle helped create and open the Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts, where he served as its first principal from 2012 through 2018.
In the community, Hinkle served on the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Board for eight years and was a member of the City of Kokomo Parks and Recreation Board for four years.
Hinkle, who retired June 30, 2018 from Kokomo School Corporation, thanked the Board following its approval.
“I wish to thank the Board for selecting me to this position,” Hinkle said. “I look forward to working with the Board and the Superintendent as we provide support for the amazing educational opportunities offered to our students and staff.”
