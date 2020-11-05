Kokomo School Corporation made the decision to transition all students to eLearning Thursday and Friday.
In a letter sent home to families from Superintendent Jeff Hauswald, it states the decision was made after multiple positive cases.
“Sadly, it appears large gatherings of students occurred during Halloween weekend through non-school-sponsored events,” reads the letter. “These events have led to numerous positive cases and the need for a significant number of additional students to quarantine and miss in-person instruction for two weeks.”
In-person instruction is planned to resume for all Kokomo schools on Monday. All extracurricular activities have been canceled until Monday, as well.
Director of Communication Dave Barnes further identified why the corporation chose to only close for two days.
“Kokomo School Corporation officials elected to close for two days as a preventative measure to reduce the potential spreading by students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 during Halloween weekend off-campus gatherings,” Barnes said in an email. “Local Health Department officials were consulted regarding this decision.”
It is also stated that the movement to eLearning stems from the inability of school officials to adequately contact trace for non-school-sponsored, out-of-school gatherings.
The school corporation asked students to practice good hygiene, keep their distance in social situations, wear a mask and limit large gatherings that can “exponentially increase the spread of this contagion.”
Students, staff and families were asked to notify the corporation if they may have been exposed and if they need to quarantine. Those experiencing symptoms are encouraged to schedule a COVID-19 test and inform school officials.
More information is available at kokomoschools.com/covid19.
