The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is celebrating the end of summer with the 2020 Strawberry Festival this week.
This year’s festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday around the downtown Howard County Courthouse. Tickets for strawberry shortcake, which includes Amish-made shortcake, ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream, are $5 each. They will be available at the event, and or can be purchased in advance at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library or at First Farmer’s Bank & Trust, according to a press release.
The fun doesn’t stop at strawberries. Rhum Academy students will provide entertainment, and visitors can enjoy features such as ABATE Tiny Tots Motorcycle Adventure, Crown Haven Petting Zoo, Fur & Feathers Bible Tails, and the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, according to the release.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, additional safety precautions including extra sanitizing and disinfecting will all be part of this year’s festival, according to the release. Face masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged for all attendees.{p class=”p1”}To sign up as a volunteer or for more information on the festival, visit www.greaterkokomo.com/downtown/strawberry-festival.
