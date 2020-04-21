The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library may be closed due to COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping patrons from borrowing and picking up materials.
The library, starting Wednesday, is offering a new curbside pickup system that will give patrons access to all the materials they could normally borrow from inside the facilities.
To use the system, go to the library’s website or call one of the branches to place a hold on an item. When the items are ready for pickup, the library will call to inform patrons of available pickup times and dates from which they can choose.
Curbside pickup will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at each library location.
When patrons drive up, a library worker will put the items in the hatch or trunk of the vehicle, or set the items on a table outside if the vehicle doesn’t have a trunk.
After materials are returned, the library is quarantining the items for 24 hours. Library staff is also cleaning all facilities, as well as sanitizing all movies, audio materials, experience kits, video games and electronic devices.
“Although our facilities have been closed to the public to keep staff safe and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, a lot of our staff has been working on this curbside pickup system and ordering the latest and greatest books and movies,” said Lisa Fipps, director of marketing, in a release.
The curbside pickup program is just one way the library has adapted to help out during the coronavirus outbreak.
Other ways include using the facility’s 3-D printers to make ear-savers for local health care workers; delivering books from the Friends of the Library to local shelters and public housing; and donating the items in all the vending machines to Kokomo Urban Outreach so the food and beverages can be used before their expiration dates.
“We’re doing everything we can think of to serve the community in this unprecedented time as we continue to play a vital role in the community,” Fipps said. “We, like everyone else, are just adapting to do it in a way that keeps everyone safe.”
She said during the closure of the buildings, staff have also been working to put new tags on items as the library prepares to change the way items are checked out later this year, adjusting Summer Reading Program plans, doing regular maintenance of the facilities, emptying the book drops, reshelving and creating virtual programs.
For a full list of library programs and policies that have been expanded or changed during the stay-at-home mandate to benefit patrons, visit the library’s Facebook page.
