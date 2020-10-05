Twelve arts and cultural groups in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties received in total more than $121,000 in state funding to help offset the huge financial hit the organizations are taking during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In total, 479 organizations around the state will receive almost $10 million through the Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) grant program. The initiative is made possible through a partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation and the Indiana Arts Commission.
“Ensuring the arts and cultural community can survive is what this grant will do for so many organizations across the state,” said IAC Executive Director Lewis Ricci in a release. “This funding can help bridge the gap.”
Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s secretary and CEO, said the state’s tourism and hospitality industry is one of the leading economic sectors in Indiana, contributing over $37 billion to the state’s gross domestic product. She said the funds distributed to arts and cultural groups will help “lead the recovery of our leisure and travel related economy.”
Here is a list of all the local groups which received grant funding:
HOWARD COUNTY
Howard County Historical Society, $12,944.28
Kokomo Civic Theatre, Inc. $8,167.90
Kokomo Symphonic Society, INC $4,975.55
City of Firsts Automotive Heritage Museum, $12,944.28
Kokomo Art Association, Inc., $8,601.35
SHAK Makerspace, $4,664.84
Curtain Call, Inc. $4,815.86
MIAMI COUNTY
Circus City Festival Inc. $19,480.01
Grissom Air Museum (Heritage Museum Foundation at Grissom AFB), $19,480.01
Circus Hall of Fame, Inc., $8,601.35
TIPTON COUNTY
Tipton County Pork Festival, Inc. , $8,601.35
Tipton Community Theatre, $8,601.35
Award amounts were determined by a formula which included factors for budget size, previous amounts of CARES Act funding received and the amount of eligible expenses. The state said the formula aimed to make equitable distributions to organizations in all areas of the state, and each grantee will be responsible for documenting the use of all distributed funds.
“These organizations help enhance the quality of life here in our great state,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in a release. “I am pleased to see the arts and cultural sector, which adds to Indiana’s tourism economy, get this funding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.