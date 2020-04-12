Here is the church, here is the steeple. Open the doors and there are no people.
While local churches will be empty on Easter Sunday, the holy holiday will be celebrated with many services going online. Churches were unable to continue regularly scheduled services due to the statewide and Howard County restrictions in effect to control the coronavirus outbreak.
This shift in communion encouraged local pastors to get creative with their services, especially with Easter approaching. New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Pastor Jeff Russell said respecting the restrictions laid during this time is part of practicing his faith, and an example he wants to set for his church.
Russell approached Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman about his Easter service plans, and Wyman told Russell he cannot have the service.
“I chose to respect what he said,” Russell said.”Because I am a responsible member of this community and I love Kokomo, and I love these people. So the decision we made was based on this principle, ‘I will seek to be my brothers’ keeper.’ Which means we will not meet, we will respect that.”
Russell said he has a conviction about what Christians, and he as a pastor, must do during this time. He spoke of Jesus riding to Jerusalem and visiting the holiest temple as an example.
“He stopped everything there, he said, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer but you’ve made it a den of thieves,’” he said. “In other words, it’s time for a reset. Now, I’m not saying God is behind the pandemic, I’m saying God is working through the pandemic. I think God is speaking to his church saying, ‘This is a time for a reset, whether you like it or not.’”
Taking this to heart, Russell has quickly taken to holding three daily prayer sessions via Facebook Live, YouTube and the church’s website during Holy Week, which was inspired by Psalm 55:17, citing evening, morning and noon as a time of prayer. The church elders have met nightly. Additionally, their church has set up mission groups with a similar purpose to a phone tree to regularly check on church members.
Russell is among other pastors who was unfamiliar with streaming, or using technology to stream his sermons. The Easter Sunday sermon will be streamed from several different places, Russell will speak, the song leader will lead worship and a few others will read Scripture from their respective homes.
Many congregants have helped Russell learn the ropes of getting online, as with First Evangelical Presbyterian Church (First EPC) lead pastor Joyce Harris. Harris was newly appointed when the shutdown happened. While she’d been at the church as the associate pastor since 2006, she was installed as the lead pastor on March 8.
“Not only was I entering into the role, we had no idea what was ahead of us,” she said.
At that point, First EPC had not been live streaming services. Harris said church members have stepped up to get the sermons online quickly, and making the services accessible to all.
“I am so proud that we have at least seven or eight known 90-plus-year-olds who are joining in on our live streaming,” she said. “Isn’t that amazing? Talk about the greatest generation. They’re up and they’re doing it.”
Harris said her congregation has stepped in from helping set up online connectivity to local musician and church elder Keith Whitford volunteering to play “Christ is Risen Indeed,” a church tradition.
As members worship separately in their homes, Harris said she sees similarities between this Easter and the first Easter.
“We have seen God’s provision, but I have to tell you it’s sad we’re not together. It’s really sad thinking that people not being able to gather and celebrate...” she said. “But we might be the closest to what the first Easter might have been like, there was not a crowded worship sanctuary with singing and praising.”
Just like the First EPC congregation, disciples were likely alone in their homes, Harris said. The two women went to Jesus’ tomb, not expecting to see Jesus, and they were feeling fear and grief, just like people during this pandemic.
“So often in those Gospel accounts it says they were afraid, their fears were addressed. There was that tension and turmoil, and the grieving and mourning of their beloved teacher,” she said. “Any other Easter, we wouldn’t be able to experience some of that. I really believe that this will be a time in history that we may look back at and see how God has shaped us as his people through this.”
Morning Star Church Lead Pastor Greg Reed said the shift to streaming has made a surprising, if not encouraging, impact on his congregation.
“I think a lot more people are participating online than may actually show up at a building, so the fact the building does not get in our way, and we have the potential to reach more people, is really exciting,” he said. “There are many people who may not have the ability to leave home or just might not be comfortable coming, even on Easter.”
Congregants, or even those who are curious about attending, are able to participate “sort of anonymously,” Reed said, which might take off some of the pressure to attend, even on Easter Sunday. Going forward, Reed said Morning Star will be more consistent about offering online streaming of services for those who are unable to attend.
Quoting C.S. Lewis, “God whispers to us in our pleasure and shouts to us in our pain,” Reed said that people listen better when they’re in pain, and the message of Easter is a joyful one for those in need.
“We’re going to miss being together, but I think the impact is going to be far greater. I think more people are recognizing that this life is very fragile and what we thought was permanent is not so permanent. We have this eternal message, a message of hope to offer...” he said. “I think that the we listen way better when we’re in pain, so, I’m not glad this is happening, but I think through all this, God’s message, the message of the Gospel, will be even more relevant than before, and give even more people hope.”
Reed said he’s grateful to be able to communicate with his church and his members while keeping them safe. His phone number is given on the church office’s voicemail, and he answers phone calls as much as he can. As much as he’s glad to see online engagement, he said he’d rather talk to people in person.
“It’s been a reminder of how much we need each other,” he said. “I really miss not being able to be with our people, not being able to hug them, shake their hand, see them face to face. We kind of take those things for granted, and I’ll be so grateful and thankful when we’re able to do that again.”
