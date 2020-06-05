Editor’s note: All events are subject to change due to the status of the coronavirus pandemic. Look up events before attending to confirm scheduling.
Four thousand pounds of strawberries, nearly 400 gallons of ice cream and approximately 575 cans of whipped cream were supposed to be arriving in downtown today for the summer kick-off event, Strawberry Festival.
However, the coronavirus pandemic changed that.
Not to worry, the Strawberry Festival will still happen, just as an end-of-summer event, on July 31. Just like the festival, events are slowly beginning to repopulate community calendars. After months of postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, events and community gatherings are gradually starting back up.
Rather than celebrating the beginning of summer with strawberry shortcakes, Susan Alexander, manager of the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, said First Friday will borrow from April’s theme of Artwalk.
“We’re encouraging folks take a month-long approach to getting a feel of being a part of the community,” she said. “And how we’re going to do that is we’re creating an art map.”
The art map will highlight art for the viewing throughout Kokomo, along the trails and through downtown.
Another way to get outside, exercise and engage in the community is to join the Kokomo Howard County Walks group with the World Walking application. The group was launched by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and Purdue Extension of Howard County.
Right now, there’s about 30 walkers in the group logging their distances whenever they walk. The walking group has set milestones for their combined distance that can be marked by cities, like to Columbus, Ohio.
“It’s exciting to open the app and see, ‘Oh, we made it to Cincinnati, Columbus,’” she said. “You can feel the progress.”
Things to enjoy
Some of the summer staples are returning, like the Kokomo Farmers Market opens Saturday and the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, which will open June 14. Sherry Matlock, Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau manager, has been in charge of updating the visitors bureau community calendar.
Matlock emphasized that it is important to check with event organizers for updates on events during this time.
Even with many changes in plans, Matlock said if people are having a hard time finding things to do around Kokomo, they’re not looking hard enough. The bureau’s website has a specific Summer page, visitkokomo.org/SummerinKokomo, which has lists of things to do such as visit historic sites, museums, parks, tours and recreation.
“If you don’t think there’s anything to do in Kokomo, you haven’t looked very hard,” she said in an email. “That is one of the common misconceptions of local residents.”
Museum, Park Band
The Howard County Historical Society will also be reopening as Indiana enters Phase 4 in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan, according to a press release.
Tours will resume June 14 with the regular schedule of 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Precautions include a 50% capacity, sanitizers available, staff and volunteers will wear masks and social distancing will be observed. Masks will be available for purchase by visitors, according to the release.
The Kokomo Park Band musicians are thrilled to return to the stage for their 4th of July concert, the band’s manager, Keith Whitford said.
The band usually hold shows on Wednesdays but the first show will be July 4 in Highland Park, as Howard County passes into Phase 5 of the Back on Track plan, he said. The time of the show is to be announced.
“We know a lot of folks are going to be hesitant to come out, and that’s fine, but we’re excited to get started,” he said.
After the July 4 show, the Kokomo Park Band will continue with their traditional Wednesday night concerts throughout July at 8 p.m. in Highland Park and adding a final Sept. 5 show, Whitford said.
The band has worked hard to follow social distancing guidelines. Typically, they rehearse in the American Legion, and will continue to do so in the future, but because they need to space out, they’ve been rehearsing in Rozzi’s Continental Ballroom.
Shows also come with precautions that include spacing out the band into the area in front of the stage and spacing the benches 6 feet apart, with assistance from the Kokomo Parks Department. Those who bring their own lawn chairs will be advised to socially distance as well. However, a rain location has not been secured at this time, Whitford said.
Kokomo High School, where the band usually plays rained out shows, will likely not be open for the public in July, and the park band cannot afford to rent a venue because the concert is free.
With all things considered, the musicians are excited to get out and play for the crowd.
“We have a lot of musicians that are just itching to play since so many things were shut down,” he said. “Some of our members play professionally in the Indianapolis area and everything that they were involved in has been canceled. So this is the first opportunity some of them have had to play in public.”
