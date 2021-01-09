Heather Wells for a long time joked that when a COVID-19 vaccine became available, she’d be the first in line to get it.
But on Friday, it wasn’t a joke. It became a reality.
Wells, a registered nurse and manager at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, became the first person in Howard County to receive her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be fully inoculated against the virus. She was also the first person in the county to receive the first dose of the vaccine 21 days ago on Dec. 18.
“I was excited and ready to get it done,” Wells said. “Someone has to go first, so I said, ‘I’ll do it. I don’t care. I’m good as long as we get it going.’”
Wells arrived at 6:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Vincent clinic, located at 615 St. Joseph Dr., to get her second shot. Shortly after arriving, she sat down with registered nurse Erica Guzman, who entered her name in the state’s vaccination system before administering the shot. The process took less than a few minutes.
Marjorie Morgan, regional director of pharmacy for the north region of Ascension St. Vincent, was at the site as Wells received the vaccine. For her, seeing the first person inoculated against the virus that has killed more than 8,500 Hoosiers was a light at the end of the long, dark tunnel of the pandemic.
“I’m just so excited,” Morgan said.
At the same time, Wells became the first person in the county to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe and effective, Morgan said. She hopes that will encourage others who have concerns about the vaccine to go ahead and get one.
“Part of the responsibility that comes with being in healthcare is educating the public, so you’re definitely doing your part to show that the vaccine is safe and effective and important,” Morgan said to Wells.
Now, more than 1,200 frontline healthcare workers in the county are set to become fully inoculated against the virus.
Morgan said since the clinic opened, they’ve administered about 1,000 doses of the first Pfizer shot, and around 200 doses of the first Moderna shot. All those people are scheduled to get their second shot in the coming weeks.
Ashley Sheedy is one of those people. She was there Friday morning and became the second person in the county to get her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Sheedy, a registered nurse who works in the COVID unit at St. Vincent Kokomo, said unlike Wells, she was a little apprehensive about getting the vaccine. After receiving her first shot on Dec. 18, Sheedy had chills the following morning and then a headache for three days.
Even so, it was worth it, she said.
“I was a little more apprehensive coming in this time about whether I was going to get sick again, but the good outweighs the bad,” Sheedy said. “I’ve worked the COVID floor, and I’ve seen what those people are feeling versus what I was feeling. That small, little reaction I had was nothing to what these people are going through.”
She said on top of that, she feels more comfortable coming home to her husband and two young kids after working her shift at the hospital.
“I work the COVID floor a lot, so to come home and know that I’m a little more protected is worth it,” Sheedy said.
Wells, on the other hand, said she had no reaction to the first shot.
“I felt great,” she said. “I went to the gym that night and took a spin class.”
The St. Vincent clinic is now gearing up to begin offering the vaccine to even more people. On Friday, those 80 and older could also start signing up online to get a shot at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
Eligible residents can also register to get shots at the Howard County Health Department, located at 120 E. Mulberry St.
St. Vincent pharmacy director Morgan said the logistics of getting the clinic up and running were complicated, but after three weeks of administering shots, they’re prepared to begin expanding the program.
“It’s been a lot of work to create a really new process, but the state has done a really great job, and things have gone pretty seamlessly,” she said. “I think Indiana has a lot to be proud of.”
