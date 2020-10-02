Leaders from both local political parties wished President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following the announcement Friday both had tested positive for COVID-19, but Democrats said the news should serve as a call to stay vigilant against the virus.
The revelation that the president had contracted the virus came from a Trump tweet at about 1 a.m. Friday after he had returned from an afternoon political fundraiser.
Howard County GOP Chair Jennifer Jack said in a text that her “thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and our First Lady for a speedy recovery. I continue to pray for all of those impacted by Covid-19.”
Howard County Democratic Party Secretary Dara Johnson expressed the same sentiment, but added that the president’s illness was proof that no one is immune from the virus.
“The pandemic can affect anyone at any time,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. That’s very apparent by this news. We as Americans and citizens of Kokomo have to continue to stay vigilant, follow medical guidelines, social distance, wear masks and do what we need to do in order to remain safe in these uncertain times.”
But what the news might mean for the upcoming election and local political races is unclear.
Allen Maxwell, emeritus professor of political science at Indiana University Kokomo, said the most direct fallout will be how Trump moves forward with his campaign in the weeks leading up to the election.
While in quarantine, the president won’t be able to hold mass rallies, which are his favorite way of campaigning, and will instead likely start buying more TV ads, Maxwell said.
However, reports show the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has more than double the budget for TV ads, putting Trump at a disadvantage.
Maxwell said the changing campaign dynamic won’t have any impact on core Trump supporters or Republicans down the ticket. What could lead some voters to flip, though, would be the spread of the virus throughout the White House, and whether the president suffers a prolonged illness.
“I think a lot will depend on how serious is the president’s disease, and also how widespread it is in the White House,” he said. “If everyone is over it and out of quarantine before Election Day, I don’t think it’s going to have much of an effect.”
Regardless of what happens in the coming weeks, Maxwell said, the president’s infection likely won’t have any impact on local races in the state.
“His support is solid among candidates along down the line on the GOP ticket, and I don’t see this news affecting that very much,” he said.
County Democratic Party Secretary Johnson agreed, and said local Democratic candidates will continue campaigning as always as early voting kicks off next week in Howard County.
“Our candidates are just continuing to get out there and let people know their platform and the things they can bring to the community and the changes we’d like to see made,” she said.
More broadly, the stunning development injected even greater uncertainty into an election already plagued by crises that have exploded under Trump's watch: the pandemic, devastating economic fallout and civil unrest.
With millions of Americans already voting, the country on Friday entered uncharted territory that threatened to rattle global markets and political debates around the world.
“It’s a reminder that the American presidency is bigger than any one person, given the reach and depth this news has,” said Karen Finney, a Democratic consultant and top adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.
Biden and other Democratic officeholders focused largely on Trump's health in public statements, although some could not help but admonish the Republican president, who openly ignored his own administration's social safety recommendations for much of the year.
“Going into crowds unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for this to happen,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on MSNBC.
The White House reported that Trump was experiencing mild symptoms and was in quarantine. His campaign announced Friday afternoon that all of Trump's scheduled campaign events were being moved online or temporarily postponed. Trump's family, a steady presence on the campaign trail, was also grounded.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
