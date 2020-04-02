From dancing in the streets at Waterford Place to welcome spring, to serving meals room-to-room in fancy footwear, calling it “Meals in Heels,” at Primrose Retirement Community, staff and residents are finding ways to keep things entertaining.
Even though things have stayed fun, the retirement communities have put safety first across the board. Joni DeLon, sales director of Primrose Retirement, said in an email interview that emergency preparedness plans that were already in place, in addition to extra precautions tailored to the pandemic, have kept staff and residents safe and healthy.
While there are some retirement communities in Washington state that have experienced outbreaks of COVID-19, Century Villa Health Care and Rehabilitation in Greentown has stayed healthy. Lauren German, director of PR and communications at Exceptional Living Centers, which is the parent company of Century Villa, said existing plans and devoted employees have lessened the blow of the adjustment.
“Our staff members are the true heroes. We are lucky to have such caring professionals who put others ahead of themselves,” she said in an email. “Our infection control policies and emergency preparedness procedures have been extremely effective during this time. Our Emergency Operations coordinator, Lorraine Smith, has unselfishly worked hundreds of hours in the past two weeks to make sure that we are doing our work in the safest and most caring way.”
Even though things have been all hands on deck, German said staff has the time off they need, and Century Villa tries to level the labor.
Many health care organizations throughout the U.S. have reported running low on essential supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE). DeLon said Primrose is stocked on PPEs, but shipping in other supplies.
“We have been impacted by the impulse buying, however, we have supplies to get through this time,” she said. “Our home office is shipping us supplies weekly or on an as-needed basis. We began working a plan when the first case was announced in Washington state.”
Volunteers have been sewing face masks for Century Villa staff, German said, which has helped conserve supplies.
Social distancing is especially important for the retirement and long-term care population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines that require response plans for COVID-19.
According to CDC.gov, these guidelines include “restricting all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations, restricting all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (HCP), including non-essential health care personnel, cancel all group activities and communal dining, and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.”
To comply with the guidelines, visitation has become creative, German said. Tablets are available for families to FaceTime, some family members and friends visit through windows and via the internet.
DeLon said, in addition to window and balcony visits, video chat apps have bridged together vast distances.
“This past weekend one of our residents and their family of 28 all got on the same computer app from as far away as Leo, France, and London, England,” she said in the email.
Resident activities have been adjusted to focus on one-on-one time while practicing safety measures. DeLon said certified nursing assistants (CNAs) have been styling residents’ hair because visits from the beauticians aren’t allowed.
“[Residents] continuously ask how they can help us and how staff are holding up with the added responsibilities,” she said. “They are voicing their appreciation of the staff on a daily basis. The residents have been calling each other on their phones and boosting each other’s spirits. They are aware of the importance of flattening the curve.”
While the residents flatten the curve, DeLon said they’re also tough, and they know it.
“Everyone is holding up amazingly well,” she said. “A resident commented that they lived through the Depression and they can live through this.”
