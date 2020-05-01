Tyson

Tyson Foods canceled production Monday to deep clean the facility. Tony Walters | Pharos-Tribune

LOGANSPORT - The Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport is set to reopen next week, according to a statement the company released this morning.

The facility will reopen to limited production after local health and government officials, a union representative and medical professionals tour the plant.

The statement gave no exact date.

Tyson shut down operations April 25 due to the large number of COVID-19 among the workers, and the Cass County Health Department has been testing all the workers.

The Pharos-Tribune will have more as information becomes available.

