LOGANSPORT - The Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport is set to reopen next week, according to a statement the company released this morning.
The facility will reopen to limited production after local health and government officials, a union representative and medical professionals tour the plant.
The statement gave no exact date.
Tyson shut down operations April 25 due to the large number of COVID-19 among the workers, and the Cass County Health Department has been testing all the workers.
