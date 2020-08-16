Maconaquah School Corporation (MSC) has learned that multiple members within the same family have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from the corporation and information on the corporation's website, three of the individuals are high school students. One of the individuals works in food services at the high school. This has led to the high school moving to virtual learning.
"We have been in contact with the Miami County Health Department and the decision has been made to move all high school students to remote learning for two weeks starting August 17 and ending August 27," according to the statement. "Additionally, high school athletics will be put on hold for those same dates, August 17-27."
According to the statement, the fifth positive case is a middle school participant.
"Contact tracing is in process and in the event of your student having been exposed to a positive case on school grounds, you will be contacted directly by the Miami County Health Department with next steps," according to the statement.
The school corporation will continue to follow its COVID-19 Back to School Guidelines, and will be taking advantage of all safety precautions necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to the statement.
"All exposed areas have been contained and professionally disinfected and sanitized. At this time, we will be continuing to operate our middle school and elementary school buildings with minor adjustments as instructed by the Miami County Health Department," according to the statement.
The statement reminded all MSC students, staff and employees that they should not enter the school's facilities if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to someone who have COVID-19, or if they have tested posted for the virus.
According to the statement, the corporation plans to be as transparent as possible while following HIPPA and privacy guidelines, and asks that any questions or information regarding exposure be directed to the Miami County Health Department.
