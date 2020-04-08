BUNKER HILL – Maconaquah School Corp. announced Wednesday a school employee, who was involved in the April 2 food service day, has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Maconaquah Schools Superintendent James Callane, CDC guidelines were followed. The employee was evaluated prior to entering the building on April 2, was asked questions had a temperature taken at the time. Callane said there were no symptoms shown.
“Anyone with a 99-degree temperature or above, we sent them home,” he said of another precaution.
According to a Facebook post on the corporation’s page, the individual helped pack lunches but did not distribute food in the pick-up line.
The corporation added a comment on the original Facebook post and apologized for the situation, saying, “we took every step necessary to attempt to prevent a situation like this from happening.”
Callane said that once it learned of the positive COVID-19 test, the corporation reacted quickly to keep the community informed.
“The employee contacted our food service director, food service director called me immediately and within 20 minutes we had information ready to go out to our staff and community,” he said.
Callane encourages those with symptoms to stay self-quarantined.
Food service will continue through the rest of the school year, but Callane said the number of workers has been scaled back.
Helping Hands food handouts are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Helping Hands from 9 a.m. to noon. Bunker Hill United Methodist Church food handouts are noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Amboy Friends Church food handouts are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
