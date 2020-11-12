Maconaquah School Corporation has transitioned to remote learning for all students.
According to a notice on the school corporation website and social media, the cause for the switch to remote learning comes from the number of students and staff currently impacted by COVID-19.
Maconaquah joins other corporations dealing with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Both Taylor Community School Corporation and Howard Elementary School in Howard County as well as Tri-Central elementary and middle schools in Tipton County have all recently moved to eLearning due to positive cases.
Remote learning at Maconaquah Schools began Nov. 12 and will continue through the Thanksgiving break. In-person learning will resume Nov. 30. Extracurricular activities for K-12 will also be canceled through Nov. 30.
“At this time, we are unable to accept negative rapid test results as a means of proof for returning to campus after having been exposed to COVID-19 or displaying COVID-19 symptoms,” reads Maconaquah’s statement.
“If a student does acquire a negative rapid test result, they must also supply nursing staff with a negative PCR test in order to return to school. By contrast, we are permitted to accept positive rapid test results as a means to require quarantine and establish close contact tracing."
During this extended closure, the school corporation will be providing free meals to all interested Maconaquah students. Meal pickup will take place every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Meals can be picked up at the Maconaquah Middle School athletic door, 12N.
For questions regarding meal pickup, contact Kim Lewis at 765-689-9131, ext. 1900, or lewisk@maconaquah.k12.in.us.
If there is a need for technical assistance of any kind, technical staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist students. Call the help desk at 765-689-9131, ext. 5999.
