Maconaquah School Corporation [MSC] and Tipton Community School Corporation [TCSC] have transitioned to remote learning for all students.
According to a notice on the MSC corporation website and social media, the cause for the switch to virtual learning comes from the number of students and staff currently impacted by COVID-19.
Maconaquah and Tipton join other corporations dealing with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Both Taylor Community School Corporation and Howard Elementary School in Howard County as well as Tri-Central elementary and middle schools in Tipton County have all recently moved to eLearning due to positive cases.
“The number of staff out with COVID-related factors has impacted our ability to hold in-person instruction,” reads the TCSC statement. “Since this shift to eLearning is due to staff and not student illness, we plan to continue after school activities at the elementary, middle, and high school buildings.”
Remote learning at Maconaquah Schools began Nov. 12 and will continue through the Thanksgiving break. In-person learning will resume Nov. 30. Extracurricular activities for K-12 will also be canceled through Nov. 30.
Tipton’s eLearning starts Nov. 13 and, like at Maconaquah, students will resume in-person learning Nov. 30.
“At this time, we are unable to accept negative rapid test results as a means of proof for returning to campus after having been exposed to COVID-19 or displaying COVID-19 symptoms,” reads Maconaquah’s statement.
“If a student does acquire a negative rapid test result, they must also supply nursing staff with a negative PCR test in order to return to school. By contrast, we are permitted to accept positive rapid test results as a means to require quarantine and establish close contact tracing.”
Food assistance
During this extended closure, the school corporation will be providing free meals to all interested Maconaquah students. Meal pickup will take place every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Meals can be picked up at the Maconaquah Middle School athletic door, 12N.
For questions regarding meal pickup, contact Kim Lewis at 765-689-9131, ext. 1900, or lewisk@maconaquah.k12.in.us.
Food assistance for TCSC students is available through a survey posted on the corporation’s Facebook page and website. This new survey must be completed if interested. Each meal will include a breakfast and lunch.
Responses for food on Nov. 14 must be submitted by Nov. 14.
TCSC pickup will be at entrance N – the middle school athletic entrance – Nov. 16, 20 and 23, from 4-6 p.m. Multiple meals will be given each day to fill the time in between pickups.
