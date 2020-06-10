A second, free COVID-19 testing site will be opening in Kokomo Friday.
CVS Pharmacy at 610 W. Markland Ave. will be offering an appointment-only drive-thru testing site, according to a press release from the company. Appointments will be able to be made beginning Friday, June 12, for those who qualify.
Patients must register at cvs.com and fill out an online application for testing. Questions on the application include if one has experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath; if one has any underlying health conditions; if one is a first responder, works in a group home or is caregiver and more.
The pharmacy will primarily be using the CDC guidelines on who should be tested for COVID-19 to determine eligibility. The CDC recommends that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 and who has been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 should be tested.
The tests will be self-administered and are only for those over the age of 18. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions on how to administer it. Bring with you a photo ID and your appointment confirmation, either by email or text message.
A CVS employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab. Patients can expect the result of the test between two to four days via email through CVS’ MyChart.
The pharmacy says it aims to do about 50 tests a day at each of its testing sites.
Testing is available to both insured and uninsured. Those insured should bring their insurance information. There should be no out-of-pocket costs for those insured, but CVS recommends first checking with one’s insurance provider before being tested.
For more information about CVS' drive-thru testing site and a FAQ, visit here.
12-and-under testing
Children under the age of 12 can now be tested at the OptumServe Health Services testing site, located at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., according to the Howard County Health Department.
Those wanting to get their children tested may do so by scheduling an appointment, either by calling 888-634-1116 or by visiting https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.
Testing at the Senior Center site is still free.
