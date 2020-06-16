Purdue Extension is working with the local health department, Purdue University's standards and the governor's Back on Track recommendations.

A comprehensive schedule and plan was set to be published on June 15, which is after the Heartland press time.

All 4-Hers, employees and volunteers are required to wear a mask. General public is not required, but asked to practice social distancing.

Building projects will be a single entrance and single exit.

Everyone who enters will be asked to provide their name, phone number and ZIP Code to keep track of who has visited the fair.

4-Hers will pre-register online with names of family members who will join them and will be given wristbands to allow easy entry and exit.

4-Hers can be judged virtually if they’re uncomfortable with the guidelines or safety

Exhibits will be streamed on Facebook live and other platforms. More information will be included in the June 15 plan.