Miami County commissioners are asking the state for $250,000 to create a relief fund for small businesses hit hard during the state’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Commissioners, in cooperation with Peru’s mayor and city council, applied for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs asking for the maximum allowed amount to establish what the county is calling the Small Business Stabilization Fund.
OCRA announced this funding opportunity on April 1, and county and city officials submitted an initial interest letter for the grant the next day. The final grant was submitted April 15.
If approved, the fund would be available for small businesses in the city and county, including owners who hire independent contractors such as hair salons and barbershops; independent contractors such as hair stylists and barbers; restaurants who do not typically depend on drive thru service; gyms and fitness centers; Main Street retailers; and other small businesses that don’t have access to federal assistance programs.
The county has proposed to disburse the grant funds in the form of small grants to qualified businesses to assist with operating costs, such as rent, utilities and insurance.
Officials said the overall goal of the program is to allow businesses to use grant funds to pay operating costs so they have money on hand to keep and pay employees.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said the grant program is in very high demand, but he’s optimistic about the county’s chance of being approved. He said they hope to know one way or the other within a week.
“I feel good about our chances as our application covered all of OCRA’s requirements,” he said. “But everyone needs to understand we may not get funded based on demand and availability of funds.”
If the grant is approved, MCEDA would oversee the disbursement of funds to small businesses which qualify for the money.
