INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Thursday announced that 764 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 102,243 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County now has 1,175 COVID cases. No more deaths were reported. They stand at 62.
Tipton County has 207 cases and 22 deaths, and Miami County has 403 cases and two deaths. Wednesday the Tribune reported 60 inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill are infected with COVID-19.
A total of 3,186 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,164,141 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,158,018 on Wednesday. A total of 1,584,532 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.