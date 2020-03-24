PERU – Miami County was placed under an orange travel advisory Monday afternoon following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order requiring residents to stay at home except for essential travel.
County commissioners elevated the travel status during an emergency meeting Monday afternoon.
According to the county, the travel advisory means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
Commissioners last week also voted to close the courthouse to the public, except for those already scheduled for an in-person court appearance. Those people are only allowed to enter the courthouse Tuesday through Thursday, and are required to be screened at the door before entering.
The city of Peru is also restricting access to government buildings. City Hall is closed, but workers are available for essential business via phone or e-mail, according to the city’s Facebook page.
The moves all come after one confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported last week in the county. The Miami County Health Department said the individual lived, worked and tested positive in a neighboring county, but moved to Miami County recently. The person has been in self-quarantine following the diagnosis.
The health department said it is also following two people who have exhibited symptoms of the virus. These individuals were part of a group returning from overseas, where they were in contact with a person who tested positive. Both people are being monitored and in self-isolation.
Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt said in a Facebook post he had been in contact with the city’s local pharmacies. He said Walgreens has free delivery for prescriptions if people email or text them. CVS is limited, and Kroger has no delivery.
Hewitt said during a recorded address Monday night that he encouraged residents to strictly follow the governor’s stay-at-home order to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
“We can get through this people,” he said. “We need to abide by what’s been set forth to us. It’s not going to all be fun and games, but it could be a lot worse than the outcome would be should we not adhere to what the governor would like to see us do.”
