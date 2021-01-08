PERU – The Miami County Health Department is gearing up to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week, after the state announced plans to expand access to shots for the virus.
State health officials announced Wednesday the vaccine will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday. Those 70 and older, and then 60 and older, will have access in the coming weeks.
Those age groups make up 93% of Indiana’s more than 8,700 coronavirus-related deaths since March.
Miami County Health Officer Dr. Christi Redmon said the department plans on getting doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday and begin offering shots on Wednesday at their offices.
She said they initially plan on doing a vaccine every 10 minutes on a regular schedule of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“If we get really good that first week, we’ll do more,” Redmon said during the county’s board of health meeting on Tuesday.
The county’s vaccine rollout is funded in part by a $40,000 state grant, she said, which will pay for additional workers to administer the shots.
“I think the state is doing a very good job rolling this out and having us be prepared,” Redmon said. “The state’s goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible, who are eligible, as quickly as possible.”
Meanwhile, CVS and Walgreens have been contracted to administer COVID vaccines at the county’s nursing homes. According to the state’s new vaccine dashboard, 245 people have so far been given a shot as of Tuesday.
The vaccines come as Miami County recently moved back into the “red” level, according to the state’s coronavirus website. The county reported 35 new cases, with a running total now of 2,884 people infected. Three new deaths were reported Wednesday, with 40 people in total having died from the virus.
The Miami County Board of Health also voted on Tuesday to begin holding monthly meetings to deal with any pandemic-related issues. The board normally meets every three months.
The board is also looking to hire a new county health officer, after Redmon on Tuesday submitted her resignation from the position.
She told the board her reasons for stepping down included not being prepared or equipped to deal with the demands of the job during a pandemic, as well as communication issues with county elected officials.
