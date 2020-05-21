PERU - The Miami County 4-H Fair Board announced Thursday that the 2020 fair will not take place in person.
Non-animal projects will be judged at the fairgrounds July 20-22. This will be a closed judging and is not open to the public, according to the release.
All animal exhibitions will not be in person this year, but judging will be offered virtually, according to the release.
Rusty Merritt, Miami County 4-H Fair Board president, wrote in the statement that he and Kim Frazier, Miami County Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Development educator, have been fielding concerns about the fair since the board's meeting on May 15.
"[We] understand the multitude of emotions that come with a decision of this magnitude," he wrote. "Some people will be relieved with the decision, while others will be sad or mad.
"At the end of the of the day, the requirements from Purdue Extension at the University level to have an in-person fair were daunting, and compliance with those requirements would have been nearly impossible."
Specifics have not been determined, and the fair board will announce more details once they are determined, according to the release.
The release encouraged people to take time to process their emotions and then exhibit the 4-H motto, "make the best better."
For questions or concerns, email frazierk@purdue.edu or croser@purdue.edu.
