INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 312 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 45,228 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County has 538 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths. Miami County has 180 cases and two deaths, while Tipton County has 30 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 40% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,432 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 5 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 476,519 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 470,535 on Sunday.
