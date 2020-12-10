Northwestern School Corporation announced the move to distance learning for all middle and high school students.
Students at the two schools moved to remote learning Wednesday and will continue with virtual learning through the rest of the semester.
According to a letter sent to parents from Superintendent Kristen Bilkey, staff shortages are the cause for the transition to distance learning. The shortages are due to two positive COVID-19 tests, resulting in the quarantine of all middle/high school cafeteria staff.
Students will participate in distance learning until the end of the semester, Dec. 18.
“Our plan is for all schools to resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 5,” Bilkey said in the letter. “As previously stated, we will continue to monitor the positive cases and quarantine numbers daily in order to make the most conscientious decisions for students and staff.”
Students at Northwestern Elementary School and Howard Elementary School will remain attending class in-person.
The letter also notes that due to Howard County now being in “red” status based on COVID-19 cases, all winter indoor extracurricular and co-curricular activity attendance is “limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.