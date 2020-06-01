A majority of Howard County’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of nursing homes, officials say.
Of the county’s total 31 deaths, 24 have been nursing home related, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said on his Facebook page Sunday.
More than half of the 24 nursing home related COVID-19 deaths have been residents at North Woods Village, where 13 residents have died due to the virus as of May 29, according to the home’s website.
As of Monday, the county has 408 confirmed cases. According to Wyman, 220-225 of the confirmed cases came from workers at the Tyson plant in Logansport, the Indiana Meat Packers processing plant in Delphi and nursing homes, leaving 180 cases as being “community spread.”
“Never once have our hospitals or health care system been overwhelmed,” Wyman said in a Monday morning interview with Z92.5. “When you have 180 community spread cases in that time, [two and a half months] I think we’ve done extremely well.”
