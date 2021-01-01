The Optum COVID-19 testing site at the Kokomo Senior Center will operate 12 hours a day.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the state notified the county this week that, per the state’s contract with Optum, the testing site, 721 W. Superior St., has to be open for 12 hours a day.
A flyer sent out Monday by the Howard County Health Department had hours for the site listed as 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moore went on Z92.5 the next day and said the hours were actually 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
He, on Thursday, said on Z92.5 that the hours of operations on the original flyer were correct.
Optum’s testing site will operate alongside the county’s testing site, located at 620 N. Bell St., and other businesses that offer COVID testing, including CVS, Walgreens and urgent care centers.
Testing for COVID is free to Hoosiers. To register or schedule a COVID test at the Optum site, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
Optum’s contract with the state of Indiana operates on a month-to-month basis, so while the site will be open through January, there’s no guarantee it will operate any longer than that.
