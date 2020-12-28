Optum is reopening its COVID-19 testing site in Kokomo.
The testing site reopens Tuesday, according to the Howard County Health Department, and will operate in the Senior Center at Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Optum’s testing site will operate alongside the county’s testing site, located at 620 N. Bell St., and other businesses that offer COVID testing, including CVS, Walgreens and urgent care centers.
Testing for COVID is free to Hoosiers. To register or schedule a COVID test at the Optum site, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
Optum’s contract with the state of Indiana operates on a month-to-month basis, so while the site will be open through January, there’s no guarantee it will operate any longer than that.
