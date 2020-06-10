INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 339 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 38,337 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, 38% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available.
Howard County has 451 COVID cases as of Wednesday and 42 deaths. Miami County has 152 cases and one death, and Tipton County has 27 cases and one death.
A total of 2,173 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 320,094 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 315,390 on Tuesday.
