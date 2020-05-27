A Kokomo nursing home has reported more than 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
North Woods Village, 2233 W. Jefferson St., has 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to data provided by the home's owner.
The nursing home has also reported nine deaths among residents and employees.
Of those infected, two residents and five employees have recovered. Five of the home's employees are currently self-isolating at home.
North Woods is one of two local nursing homes with at least 50 confirmed cases.
As of last week, Kokomo Healthcare Center, 429 W. Lincoln Road, had 50 confirmed cases and two reported deaths.
